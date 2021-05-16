Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 12,846 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

