Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sealed Air by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

