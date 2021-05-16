Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.