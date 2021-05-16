Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,900,645.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,195 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

