Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,958 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.