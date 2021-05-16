Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 763 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.