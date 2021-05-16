Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $312.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

