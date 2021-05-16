Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.25 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.35 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

