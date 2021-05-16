DAPS Coin Trading 63.2% Higher This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 76.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $14,549.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00094977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,358,255,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.