Darwinia Commitment Token Market Cap Reaches $5.98 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $139.82 or 0.00311853 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $1.17 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 71,638 coins and its circulating supply is 42,775 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

