DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

