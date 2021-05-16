Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 51.6% Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 60.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

