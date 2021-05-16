Datacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $17,965.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00056773 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

