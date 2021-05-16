Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Reaches $507,115.18

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $507,115.18 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 592,268 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

