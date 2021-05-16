Datarius Credit (DTRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $50.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $104,137.94 and $50.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

