Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $4.68

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00010201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $327.42 million and $1.18 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 70,028,438 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

