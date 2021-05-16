Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 1,949 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

