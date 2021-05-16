Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Mission Produce worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of AVO opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

