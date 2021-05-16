Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

