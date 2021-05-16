Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AZZ worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 373,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

