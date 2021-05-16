Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $1,949,315 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.18 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

