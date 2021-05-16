Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

FDP opened at $35.74 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

