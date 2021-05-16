Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

