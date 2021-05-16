Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 10,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

