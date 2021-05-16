Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

