Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 54,180 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

