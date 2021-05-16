Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,230 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

