Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.40 and a 52 week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

