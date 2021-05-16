Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 83.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

