Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

