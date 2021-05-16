Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 107,785 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,785 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 672,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

