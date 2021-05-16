Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 38,530 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

