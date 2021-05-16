Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 46,284 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

FFBC opened at $25.63 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

