Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.