DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0085 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,340,518 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

