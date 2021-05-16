DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $786.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $537,407.25 and approximately $786.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

