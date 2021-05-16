Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0326 on Top Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $304,323.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,211,474 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

