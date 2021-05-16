DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $111,649.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00656287 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022914 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,654,406 coins and its circulating supply is 54,730,869 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

