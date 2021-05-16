DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and $3.65 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

