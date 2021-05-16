Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $43.75 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $43.75 million and $3.41 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00229802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.01148804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

