DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $21.34 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00055501 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,490,678 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

