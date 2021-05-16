Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $176,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,823,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

