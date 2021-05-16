DeFinition (DZI) Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $8.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFinition has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

