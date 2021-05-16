DeFiSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

