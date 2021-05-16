DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $37.35 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and approximately $429,547.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

