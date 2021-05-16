DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $5.12 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00011222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $173,891.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

