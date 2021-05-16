Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $358,600.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

