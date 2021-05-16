Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Volume Tops $326,641.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $326,641.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

