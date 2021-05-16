DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.34 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $134.34 million and approximately $4,584.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00011823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.