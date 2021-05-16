Desire (DSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,001.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 117.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $52,031.50 and approximately $34,001.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,092.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.35 or 0.07646307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.57 or 0.02481060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00632655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00200119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00833902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.69 or 0.00669734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.34 or 0.00560487 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.